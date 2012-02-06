MOSCOW Feb 6 Russia's state-conrolled VTB bank is ready to use part of its earnings to buy back shares from small investors who lost money during VTB's 2007 stock listing, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Shares in VTB, which is still 75.5 percent owned by the government, were trading at around 7 kopecks on Monday, slightly above half the price of 13.6 kopecks at which they were offered to more than 100,000 Russian small investors in 2007.

Last week, Putin instructed the country's No.2 lender VTB to compensate private investors.

The buyback programme could cost around 15-18 billion roubles ($500-600 million) in total, VTB's head Andrei Kostin said. ($1 = 30.1752 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Glen Bryanski; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)