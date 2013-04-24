MOSCOW, April 24 Russian state-controlled bank
VTB plans to cut its holding in the Russian unit of
Tele2 below a controlling stake within the coming
year, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
Herbert Moos said the bank is in talks with Russian and
foreign investors to cut the stake.
The Nordic telecom operator last month struck a $3.5 billion
deal to sell its Russian business to VTB and carried it out in a
rapid sale process, with the deal closing within days after
being announced.
