MOSCOW May 31 Russia's No.2 lender VTB
said on Thursday it had agreed with Ukraine to
refinance a significant part of its $2 billion loan to Kiev, the
bank said in a statement.
Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on May 18 that the Kiev
government had reached agreement with Russia on how to settle
the VTB loan, the largest single Ukrainian foreign debt
repayment due this year. He did not then give details.
"Both parties agreed to refinance a significant part of this
loan for two years," VTB said in a statement following Chief
Executive Andrei Kostin's visit to Ukraine. The lender did not
specify the terms of new agreement.
Last week, Economics Minister Petro Poroshenko was quoted as
saying that Ukraine is issuing two-year government bonds for $1
billion to help settle in part a $2 billion loan by VTB which
falls due at the beginning of June.
