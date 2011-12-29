* Metalloinvest is Russia's largest iron miner

By Megan Davies and Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Dec 29 Russia's second-largest lender VTB has bought a 20 percent stake in Metalloinvest, the country's largest iron ore miner part-owned by Alisher Usmanov, one of Russia's richest men.

The deal is valued at about $2.5 billion, according to a press release issued by law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf, which said it advised on the deal. That would imply a value for Metalloinvest of about $12.5 billion.

VTB declined comment on the value of the deal. Metalloinvest could not be reached for immediate comment.

The stake was bought from billionaire Vasily Anisimov's Coalco Metals, which will use proceeds to repay a $1.5 billion loan to VTB made in 2008, the press release said.

The sale of Coalco's 20 percent stake in Metalloinvest was carried out by way of an auction, the release said.

Last week, business daily Vedomosti reported the deal, saying VTB was set to buy the stake from Anisimov after agreeing to cancel his more than $1.5 billion debt.

Anisimov has been trying to unload the stake for some time, and in March reports appeared in the local press that Sberbank could pay $2.5 billion for it.

Russian stakeholders have struggled to dispose of metals and mining stakes in 2011 as investors shunned the shares citing concerns about high valuations and political risk.

Metalloinvest said in February it would take a decision on a possible share sale in the second half of 2011.

Usmanov is also co-owner of Russian mobile telephone operator MegaFon and investment fund Digital Sky Technologies (DST), which owns stakes in web portals like Mail.ru and Facebook.com, according to Metalloinvest's website.

Usmanov also owns a stake of more than 29 percent in English Premier League soccer club Arsenal, the website said.