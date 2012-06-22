LONDON, June 22 Russian investment bank VTB
Capital and Brazilian peer BTG Pactual, two of the
fastest-growing emerging market challengers to more established
U.S. and European rivals, are joining forces to help them to
expand further.
The groups said on Friday that they had established a
strategic cooperation agreement to explore opportunities between
Russia and Latin America, though they did not expand on how the
alliance would work.
"We are pleased to be working together to explore the growing
trade and business links between Latin America and Russia," BTG
Pactual chief executive Andre Esteves said in a statement.
Both firms have been rapidly gaining market share in their
home markets and expanding in surrounding regions, opening
offices or snapping up smaller capital markets firms.
Brazilian billionaire Esteves has taken BTG Pactual on an
acquisition spree since its formation in 2009, striving to make
it the biggest investment bank in emerging markets by the end of
the decade.
BTG listed on the Sao Paulo stock exchange in April in one
of the world's biggest initial public offerings this year. Last
week it agreed to pay $52 million for Colombian securities firm
Bolsa y Renta.
Meanwhile VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of
state-controlled VTB Group, has been on a hiring
spree, beefing up offices in London, New York, Dubai and Hong
Kong.
VTB Capital, founded in 2008, is already a leading debt
capital markets bank in Russia, ousting international rivals
that use to dominate that market.
These competitors have come under pressure from the low
dealing fees in Russia and because they struggle to match VTB's
home advantage when pitching to local companies and government
entities.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by David Goodman)