LONDON May 21 VTB Capital is eying more
restructuring deals in emerging markets after acquiring
debt-laden Bulgarian telecom operator Vivacom in 2012, a senior
executive said on Tuesday.
"We are using the Vivacom example and market it very
proactively to find new opportunities", Atanas Bostandjiev,
chief executive of UK and international operations at VTB
Capital, said at the firm's Russia Calling Investment Forum in
London.
"We are looking at deals that are either too complex or too
big to execute for international banks and where we can
co-invest, finance and advise," Bostandjiev told Reuters.
Equity investment and financing are the most profitable
businesses at the moment for VTB Capital, part of banking group
VTB, Bostandjiev said.
VTB Capital took over Vivacom alongside the company's main
creditor, Bulgaria's Corporate Commercial Bank, in November
after its debt reached 1.65 billion euros ($2.1 billion).
VTB Capital's parent is close to completing a $3.3 billion
share offering, part of the proceeds of which will help VTB
Capital grab further investment opportunities in Bulgaria and
other eastern and central European countries, including
Slovenia, Hungary and Serbia, Bostandjiev said.
VTB Capital is also considering joint investments with local
and international players in African countries like Angola,
while selective investments in western Europe are also possible,
he said.
"Restructuring a German company that needs capital or
helping a German company invest in Russia are the kind of things
we could do", he said, adding VTB could also look at
opportunities in troubled southern European countries if
companies fail to raise sufficient capital.
($1 = 0.7778 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)