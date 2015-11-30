HONG KONG Nov 30 Shares of electronic toy maker
VTech Holdings Ltd were suspended from trade on Monday
after customer data was stolen in a cyber attack, sparking
concern over the loss of information relating to children.
The hacked data included information about customers who
access a portal for downloading children's games, books and
other educational content, Hong Kong-based Vtech
said.
The news site Motherboard reported that data belonging to
some 4.8 million parents and more than 200,000 children was
taken. It said that included names, email addresses, passwords
and home addresses of parents; as well as first names, genders
and birthdays of children. (bit.ly/1kYba7r)
The site said it had spoken to a hacker who claimed to be
behind the attack, who said he planned to do "nothing" with the
data. Motherboard's claims could not be independently confirmed.
VTech, which sells children's tablets, electronic learning
toys and baby monitors, said the targeted database did not
include payment information, credit card information, Social
Security numbers or drivers license numbers.
It did not say how many records were stolen.
Vtech said it has taken steps to prevent further attacks but
did not provide details.
Vtech's stock has fallen 22 percent this year, giving the
company a market value of HK$21.9 billion ($2.8 billion). Trade
in other Vtech securities has also been suspended, the company
said.
($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars)
