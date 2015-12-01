(Adds comment from Hong Kong Privacy Commissioner for Personal
Data)
By Jim Finkle and Clare Baldwin
BOSTON/HONG KONG Dec 1 U.S. states said they
will investigate a massive breach at digital toy maker VTech
Holdings Ltd as security experts warned that hackers
are likely to target similar companies that handle customer
data.
Attorneys general in the U.S. states of Connecticut and
Illinois said on Monday that they would probe the breaches,
though their representatives declined comment on the focus of
their inquiries.
The Hong Kong-based toymaker disclosed the attack on Friday,
saying information about nearly 5 million adults and children
had been stolen in an attack on a portal used to download games
to its computer tablets.
Hong Kong Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data Stephen
Wong said his office had initiated a "compliance check" on VTech
to see if the company had followed data privacy principles.
Technology news site Motherboard reported on Friday that the
data belonging to some 4.8 million adults and more than 200,000
children. VTech did not break out the number of children
affected.
Motherboard reported on Monday that the hackers also stole
photos and chat logs from VTech's Kid Connect service, which
allows adults to use their smartphones to chat with kids using
VTech tablet. (bit.ly/1XCLIjU)
VTech did not respond to requests for comment on the state
probes or the Motherboard reports, which Reuters could not
independently verify. Hong Kong's Cyber Security and Technology
Crime Bureau said it did not receive any report from VTech.
Privacy Commissioner Wong also said there is not yet
"adequate or sufficient information" to say whether children had
specifically been targeted in the VTech hack.
Meanwhile, some experts said that they expect to see more
breaches involving information collected through digital toys
and other web-connected devices, a category of products known in
tech circles as the Internet of Things, or IoT.
They said that manufacturers in many industries lack the
security experience and expertise that the computer industry has
developed over the surge in Internet use over the past two
decades.
"You have all these devices and services that are connecting
to the Internet by companies that don't have the experience that
older software companies do in securing their data," said Katie
Moussouris, chief policy officer with HackerOne, a "bug bountgy"
firm that helps businesses work with researchers to find cyber
bugs.
"VTech is a toymaker and I don't expect them to be security
superstars. They are amateurs in the field of security," said
Tod Beardsley, security research manager with Rapid7 Inc
.
Toy manufacturers lack rigor in secure software development,
said Chris Eng, vice president of research at security software
maker Veracode. They are "inevitably going to fall short on
security," he said.
Larry Salibra, chief executive of bug-testing platform
provider Pay4Bugs, said that it looks like VTech failed to
properly secure sensitive data by encrypting it to be difficult
to unscramble and useless if stolen.
Motherboard said it spoke to a hacker who claimed to be
behind the attack and said he planned to do "nothing" with the
data.
VTech said the breached database included names, email
addresses, passwords, secret questions and answers for password
retrieval, IP addresses, mailing addresses, download histories
and children's names, genders and birth dates.
The company said the database did not include credit card
information, ID card numbers, Social Security numbers or drivers
licence numbers.
VTech shares were trading down 0.17 percent in early
afternoon at HK$86.75 and are down more than 20 percent this
year.
