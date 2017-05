Nov 30 The attorney general's office of the U.S. state of Connecticut said it plans to investigate a breach at Hong Kong-based toymaker VTech Holdings Ltd that surfaced last week, exposing data about customers who use a portal for downloading children's games.

"We are aware of the breach and will be looking into it," said Jaclyn M. Falkowski, a spokeswoman for Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen, said on Monday.

She declined to elaborate or say whether other states were probing the maker of children's tablet computers.

(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)