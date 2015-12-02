(Adds that VTech could not be reached for comment)
By Jim Finkle
Dec 2 U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday asked digital
toymaker VTech Holdings Ltd why it collects data on
children, and how it secures that information, following a cyber
attack that exposed records on 6.4 million youngsters in company
databases.
In a letter, two leaders of a congressional group focused on
privacy asked VTech for specific information on what data it
collects on children aged 12 and younger, how it uses the
information, and whether it shares or sells such data.
"This breach raises several questions about what information
VTech collects on children, how that data is protected, and how
VTech complies with the Children's Online Privacy Protection
Act," Democratic Senator Edward Markey and Republican
Representative Joe Barton said in the letter, referring to a
1998 law aimed at enabling parents to control their children's
information.
Representatives for Hong Kong-based VTech could not be
reached for comment on the letter, which was released overnight
in Asia.
They made the request after VTech disclosed on Tuesday that
the breach compromised data on 6.4 million children and 4.9
million adults. Security experts say it is the largest known
cyber attack targeting children's data.
The incident raises questions about the company's adherence
to the law and steps it had taken to protect children's personal
information, according to Markey and Barton, co-founders of the
Bi-Partisan Congressional Privacy Caucus.
The company has said that it was at fault.
"Regretfully, our database was not as secure as it should
have been," VTech said in a detailed document on the breach
published on its website. (bit.ly/1LM1RMQ) Nearly half of
the compromised parent and child profiles were in the United
States.
Security experts and one equity analyst said the company
could face government inquiries and private lawsuits from
customers worldwide.
"Ninety percent of VTech's revenue comes from developed
markets where consumer protection policies are more stringent,"
said Warren Lau, an analyst for Maybank KimEng Securities. "It
comes at an unfortunate time as well, a few weeks away from
Christmas."
VTech shares have fallen 2.73 percent since it first
revealed the hack on Nov. 27, while the Hang Seng index
was down 0.38 percent during the same period.
The U.S. lawmakers asked how the company plans to alert
affected customers and prevent future breaches and requested
that VTech respond by Jan. 8.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Additional reporting by Linda Stern
and Clare Baldwin; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina
Chiacu, Richard Chang and Bill Rigby)