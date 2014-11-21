BRIEF-Fox News co-president Bill Shine is no longer at company - source
* Fox News co-president Bill Shine is no longer at company - source
Nov 21 Vtion Wireless Technology AG :
* Confirms FY outlook despite lower revenues
* Says achieved revenues of 12.4 million euros in Q3 of 2014 and generated revenues of 35.3 million euros in first nine months of 2014
* Says is confident to reach revenues of at least 48 million euros and an EBIT margin of approximately 7 percent for full year 2014
* Says as at Sept. 30, had net cash position of 127.7 million euros and an equity ratio of 95 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fox News co-president Bill Shine is no longer at company - source
* Shares down 1 pct (Adds comments from earnings conference call)