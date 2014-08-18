UPDATE 3-Fewer buyers at stores put Harley's shipment forecast at risk
* Q1 U.S. retail sales decline 5.7 pct vs est of 2.4 pct rise
Aug 18 Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 75 percent stake in a bio-technology firm in Hunan for about 187.5 million yuan (30.51 million US dollar) via cash and share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 62.5 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition
* Says shares have resumed trading on Aug 18
