MADRID, July 4 Budget airline Vueling faces an
inquiry and possible fine after cancellations and delays that
have stranded more than 8,000 passengers at Barcelona's El Prat
airport since Friday, the Spanish government said on Monday.
The problems cast a cloud over what is expected to be a
bumper tourist season for Spain as more holidaymakers visit the
country, partly because of security concerns at destinations
such as Turkey, Egypt and Tunisia.
Vueling, part of British Airways and Iberia's parent group
IAG, cancelled 14 flights on Sunday alone. A company
statement said it brought in extra staff to cope with
"operational difficulties" but gave no further details.
Spain's public works ministry said on Monday that it could
fine Vueling over its handling of the travel chaos. Spanish
media reported that there had been 46 flights cancelled since
Thursday, with delays stretching to 12 hours.
"Vueling cannot get out of what happened this weekend for
free," Minister Ana Pastor told Spanish radio. "In this country,
to annoy passengers entails an inquiry that can lead to a
sanction."
It would not be the first time the government has punished
Vueling for delays. Spain's civil aviation agency fined the
airline a little more than 1 million euros ($1.1 million) in
2004 for failing to adhere to arrival and departure slots.
A Vueling spokesman was not immediately available for
comment on Monday but the company said it would hold a news
conference later in the day.
The local government of the Catalonia region said it would
also hold an inquiry into Barcelona-based Vueling, which
operates 40 percent of all flights at El Prat airport.
"We demand that the company changes its attitude to resolve
the problems affecting its operations," it said in a statement.
With the increased demand for travel to Spain, Vueling has
added more capacity to Spanish destinations on routes from other
European cities. It expects passenger numbers to rise to 28
million this year from 24 million in 2015.
($1 = 0.8979 euros)
