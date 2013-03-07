BRIEF-CMHC CEO: No evidence of widespread fraud in Canada's mortgage industry
* CMHC CEO says no evidence of widespread fraud in Canada's mortgage industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
MADRID, March 7 The board of Spanish low-cost airline Vueling on Thursday recommendended that shareholders reject a takeover offer from International Airlines Group .
The members of the board said the offer of 7 euros per share did not reflect the value of the company.
IAG owns 45.85 percent of Vueling, whose shares closed at 7.85 euros on Thursday.
* CMHC CEO says no evidence of widespread fraud in Canada's mortgage industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
CAIRO, June 1 Egypt issued on Thursday a long-delayed investment law aimed at easing doing business and creating incentives to lure back investors after years of turmoil.