Kuwait picks EY to value stock exchange for potential listing-sources
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
MADRID Nov 8 The trading ban on shares of Spain's Vueling will be lifted at 1430 GMT, stock market regulator CNMV said on Thursday, following news of a takeover bid.
Trading was suspended late Wednesday after the International Airlines Group said it was considering a takeover of the low-cost carrier.
IAG, formed by the merger of British Airways and Iberia, on Thursday said it had made a formal offer to buy the 54.15 percent of Vueling that it doesn't already own at 7 euros per share.
Vueling was last trading down 4.4 percent at 5.47 euros.
DUBAI, June 4 United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas appointed Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and Squire Patton Boggs as legal adviser for the restructuring of its $700 million sukuk maturing in October, sources said on Sunday.