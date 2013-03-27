BRIEF-Euronext and Intercontinental Exchange sign agreement for derivatives clearing
* Euronext and Intercontinental Exchange sign agreement for derivatives clearing
MADRID, March 27 Shares in Spanish budget airline Vueling opened up sharply following a temporary suspension, boosted by a more generous takeover offer from the International Airlines Group .
The shares opened up 8.9 percent and at 1558 GMT were trading up 9.2 percent at 9.26 euros ($11.91).
* Announced on Friday FY revenue of 15.2 million euros ($16.23 million) versus 14.0 million euros year ago
