Jan 18 Vulcan Materials Co said it received a civil investigative demand and a second request for additional information from the U.S. Department of Justice relating to the takeover bid made by Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Vulcan Materials, in a regulatory filing, said the civil investigative demand (CID) and DOJ's request seek documentation and data relating to aggregates, asphalt concrete, and ready mix concrete for each of its facilities that serve customers located in 15 states in the United States.

A CID permits federal investigators to demand documents and records, require written answers and compel depositions.

Vulcan Materials, the largest U.S. producer of sand, gravel and other construction aggregates, has rejected the offer made by Marietta Materials, saying the $5 billion all-stock bid undervalues the company and overstates the potential cost savings of a deal.

Vulcan Materials shares closed at $40.91, while shares of Martin Marietta closed at $78.16 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.