* Supreme Court postpones Martin Marietta appeal by one week
* Hearing comes day before Vulcan shareholder meeting
* Expert says Martin Marietta could still run proxy contest
By Tom Hals
May 18 Martin Marietta Materials Inc's
appeal of a lower court ruling that halted its $5 billion
hostile tender for rival gravel maker Vulcan Materials Co
was postponed to May 31, the day before a key Vulcan
shareholders meeting.
The Delaware Supreme Court had originally scheduled the oral
argument for May 25.
Martin Marietta hopes to overturn a decision by Delaware's
Court of Chancery that barred for four months both the tender
offer and a proxy contest for Vulcan's board as punishment for
violating a confidentiality agreement.
Martin Marietta hopes to elect four board members at
Vulcan's June 1 annual meeting. While that would be a minority
position, Martin Marietta hopes the new board members could
convince its bigger rival to accept the merger offer.
Martin Marietta said merging the two companies would produce
$250 million in annual cost savings.
If the Supreme Court overturns the lower court ruling, it
could take an "aggressive" move and order the Court of Chancery
to postpone the Vulcan meeting until new proxy materials could
be prepared, according to Larry Hamermesh, a professor at
Widener University School of Law in Wilmington Delaware.
Hamermesh said the new hearing date does not mean the high
court has already made a decision on the appeal. He said the
delay was likely a reflection of the time the court feels it
needs to prepare.
"I'm not sure how it would play out if they announced a
reversal on that afternoon. It could be quite a fire drill," he
said.
Martin Marietta declined to comment. Vulcan did not
immediately respond to a request for a comment.