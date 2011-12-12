* Martin Marietta offers 0.5 share for each Vulcan share
* Deal values Vulcan at $36.69 per share, a 9 pct premium
Dec 12 Construction aggregates maker
Martin Marietta Materials Inc made an unsolicited $5
billion offer to buy larger rival Vulcan Materials Co in
stock, in a bid to create the global leader in the industry.
Shares of both companies surged after the bid was announced
on Monday, with Vulcan jumping 25 percent to $41.97, well above
the bid's value. Martin Marietta shares were up 5.9 percent at
$77.70.
Construction materials firms such as Martin Marietta, Vulcan
and Texas Industries Inc, which largely depend on
highway funding, might benefit from consolidation with no signs
of the highway bill being passed in the near term.
Martin Marietta Chief Executive Ward Nye underscored this in
a letter to Vulcan Chief Executive Donald James, saying due to
the fragile U.S. economy and continuing uncertainty on
infrastructure spending, the combination would be beneficial to
both Vulcan and Martin Marietta.
Nye said the companies began considering a deal more than a
year and a half ago, but Vulcan broke off talks in recent
months.
CJS Securities analyst Arnold Ursaner said the deal makes
tremendous sense because of the synergies it offers, but Vulcan
may reject this deal.
HIGHER DIVIDENDS
Martin Marietta offered 0.5 share of its stock for each
Vulcan share. As of Friday's close, the bid was worth $36.69 a
share, a 9 percent premium to Vulcan's closing price of $33.55.
Martin Marietta also proposed that Vulcan's James
serve as chairman of the combined company, and that Nye serve as
president and chief executive.
The company said the deal would create cost savings of $200
million to $250 million per year and higher dividends for Vulcan
shareholders.
Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan are advising Martin Marietta
on its bid.
