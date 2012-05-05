* Martin Marietta barred from bid, proxy fight for 4 months
* Ruling essentially ends proxy contest this year
* Appeal to Delaware Supreme Court expected
By Tom Hals
May 4 Martin Marietta Materials Inc is
barred for four months from pursuing its proxy contest and $5.3
billion hostile bid for construction materials maker Vulcan
Materials Co, a Delaware judge ruled on Friday.
Delaware Judge Leo Strine found that Martin Marietta had
violated a nondisclosure agreement with its larger rival and
used confidential information in forming its bid and proxy
fight.
Strine's ruling prevents Martin Marietta from pursuing its
tender offer for Vulcan's stock for four months. The judge also
blocked Martin Marietta from proposing candidates for Vulcan's
board for four months, essentially postponing any proxy contest
until 2013.
"The granting of an injunction to at least temporarily halt
Marietta's hostile tender offer for Vulcan is unusual. Courts
don't often issue injunctions to halt hostile tender offers,"
said Brian JM Quinn, assistant professor of law at Boston
College Law School.
"With this ruling, Strine is sending a signal that if you
don't seriously stand by your contractual obligations to
maintain and keep confidential information, it may come back to
haunt you," he added.
Vulcan's annual general meeting is scheduled for June 1.
Martin Marietta had proposed candidates for each of the four
seats up for election to the 10-member board.
Strine said during closing arguments that he expected an
appeal to Delaware's Supreme Court.
Martin Marietta, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and
Birmingham, Alabama-based Vulcan did not immediately issue
statements on the ruling, which was heard in Delaware by mutual
agreement.
Martin Marietta made an unsolicited, all-stock bid for
Vulcan in December, saying that creating the world's largest
producer of sand, gravel and other building materials would
provide up to $250 million in cost savings to investors.
Vulcan rejected the bid and said Martin Marietta had
violated confidentiality agreements in preparing the deal. It
had asked the Chancery Court to enjoin its rival for at least
four months.
"An examination of all the evidence here convinces me that
Martin Marietta is not being held to any promise it did not
make," Strine said in a 139-page opinion.
The confidentiality agreements were signed when the two had
entered serious deal talks in April 2010 and exchanged sensitive
information.
Vulcan walked away from those talks in the middle of last
year, partly because it felt cost savings were being
overestimated and because it had concerns about regulatory
hurdles.
"Martin Marietta confirmed that it is in receipt of the
ruling issued today by the Delaware Court of Chancery.
Martin Marietta is in the process of reviewing the ruling and
considering its options," the company said in a statement.
During a week-long trial, Martin Marietta presented itself
as the more nimble, entrepreneurial company coming off several
good years. It argued that Chief Executive Howard Nye, who took
over in early 2010, could deliver cost savings by overhauling a
flabby rival which had lost its way.
Vulcan has countered that Nye was seizing on a low-point in
the industry's cycle and feared that Vulcan would achieve cost
savings on its own.
During the trial, Strine probed whether the Martin Marietta
CEO was trying to combine the companies to ensure his tenure in
the boardroom.
Once Martin Marietta went hostile in December, Vulcan argued
that its rival had breached the confidentiality agreement to
formulate its bid and proxy contest.
Martin Marietta has rejected that reading of the agreement,
and argued that the information it used in making its bid was
publicly available.
The case is Martin Marietta Inc v Vulcan Materials Inc,
Delaware Chancery Court, case no. 7102.