* Four-day hearing begins Tuesday in Delaware court
* Vulcan says Martin Marietta made low-ball bid
* Says Martin Marietta breached confidentiality pacts
* Martin Marietta denies breach
By Tom Hals
Feb 27 Martin Marietta Materials Inc
will take its $5.7 billion hostile bid for Vulcan
Materials Co to a Delaware court on Tuesday in its drive
to seize its larger rival and create the world's largest
producer of gravel, sand and other construction materials.
Vulcan wants an injunction to stop what it considers a
low-ball bid. It has accused Martin Marietta of "unethical,
unlawful and increasingly erratic behavior," and the four-day
trial will turn on whether its suitor breached a contract to
keep deal talks private.
Martin Marietta, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, launched
an unsolicited bid for Birmingham, Alabama-based Vulcan in
December. It argued that the all-stock takeover would provide up
to $250 million in cost savings while delivering a more
competitive range of products.
Martin Marietta shares have jumped about 20 percent since
the bid, raising the deal value from $4.7 billion when it was
announced. Vulcan's shares are up about 35 percent.
The trial before judge Leo Strine is scheduled to conclude
on Friday.
Vulcan has said the offer "seriously undervalues" its stock
and has fought back with planned asset sales and cost-cutting
steps. Martin Marietta has belittled those plans and pointed to
what it said was Vulcan's poor history of responding to
challenges.
"Vulcan wants to block the deal any way they can," said
Elizabeth Collins, a stock analyst at Morningstar who follows
the sector. She said Vulcan shareholders appear to expect Martin
Marietta to increase its offer, based on the stock price
reaction.
The two companies have discussed a combination for years,
but talks became serious in April 2010, shortly after Howard Nye
became Martin Marietta's chief executive, according to court
documents.
Talks eventually broke down in June 2011 after Vulcan's
chief executive, Don James, concluded the price was too low,
potential cost savings were disappointing and the regulatory
hurdles were too high, according to court records.
After Martin Marietta went hostile, Vulcan sought to fend
off the move in court by arguing its rival breached
confidentiality, or nondisclosure, agreements.
During negotiations, the two had swapped market data,
details about operations and legal analysis of how to structure
a merger, but they signed contracts restricting the use of the
information to "the Transaction."
Vulcan said on Monday that "our litigation seeks to hold
Martin Marietta accountable for the fact that they signed and
breached two binding contracts."
Martin Marietta declined to comment on Monday. The company
has argued in court papers that it did not breach
confidentiality agreements and those contracts do not prevent it
from making an unsolicited public offer.
Vulcan risks losing the argument that "the Transaction"
excluded a hostile bid because the type of deal is not
explicitly defined, said Brian Quinn, a professor at Boston
College Law School.
Collins, the Morningstar analyst, said even if Vulcan does
not block the deal in court, it would take a long time to
complete a hostile deal and Martin Marietta would still prefer
to negotiate with Vulcan's board.
While the two slug it out in court, some shareholders are
growing impatient.
One of Vulcan's largest investors, Southeastern Asset
Management, warned the company's board in January that
Southeastern will vote for the slate of directors proposed by
Martin Marietta if they do not negotiate.
Martin Marietta has proposed five candidates for Vulcan's
11-member board, which will be elected at an annual meeting in
May.
Martin Marietta has a stock market value of about $4
billion. Vulcan's stock market value is just shy of $6 billion.
Martin Marietta has proposed Vulcan's shareholders would own 58
percent of the combined company under the terms of its bid. It
is offering one half of each of its shares for each share of
Vulcan.
Shares of Martin Marietta were trading up 0.4 percent to
$88.06 in afternoon trading on Monday, while shares of Vulcan
were down 0.2 percent at $46.09.
The trial is being heard in Delaware as required by the
nondisclosure agreement. A ruling is not expected immediately.