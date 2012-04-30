UPDATE 3-Glencore outbids Yancoal for Rio Tinto's Hunter Valley coal mines
* Rio Tinto says will respond 'in due course' (Adds Rio comment, paragraph 6, bullet point)
April 30 Vulcan Materials Co sent a letter to its shareholders asking them to reject rival Martin Marietta Materials Inc's bid to acquire it by voting against Martin Marietta's board nominations in the upcoming annual meeting.
Martin Marietta is trying to nominate four members to Vulcan's board during a shareholder meeting on June 1.
Martin Marietta launched a hostile bid, valued at roughly $5 billion, for Vulcan in December, with the hope of building the world's largest producer of sand, gravel and other construction materials. Vulcan rejected the offer calling it inadequate.
Shares of Vulcan Materials closed at $42.36 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. Martin Marietta shares closed at $83.40.
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.