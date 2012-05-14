May 14 Construction materials maker Vulcan
Materials Co said a court has denied smaller rival
Martin Marietta Materials Inc's motion for a stay on an
order barring it from pursuing a $5.3 billion hostile takeover
of Vulcan for the next four months.
A Delaware judge had earlier barred Martin Marietta from
pursuing its proxy contest and bidding for Vulcan for four
months citing a violation in a non-disclosure agreement.
Martin Marietta had made an all-stock bid for Vulcan in
December to create the world's largest producer of sand, gravel
and other building materials.
Shares of Vulcan fell 2 percent to $39.19, while those of
Martin Marietta's shares dropped 1 percent to $76.23 in
late-afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.