Aug 26 Vunani Ltd :

* Profit for 6 month period ended June 30 of R81.6 million

* Basic EPS of 68.5 cents per share compared to basic EPS of 9.3 cent in June 2013

* Revenue from continuing operations increased by 16 pct to R54.0 million (2013: R46.3 million) for period ended June 30.