By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 2 Vuzix Corporation said on
Friday that Intel Corp invested $24.8 million in the
company to speed up the launch of Internet-connected eyewear.
Intel bought preferred stock that is convertible into common
shares equivalent to 30 percent of Vuzix, Vuzix said in a press
release.
Rochester, New York-based Vuzix develops computerized,
Internet-connected glasses and other video eyewear aimed at
consumers, businesses and entertainment.
Intel officials were not immediately available for comment.
Intel, which was slow to launch chips for smartphones and
tablets, is striving to be at the forefront of future trends in
mobile computing and expand into new markets, including smart
watches and other Internet-connected "wearables".
A month ago, Italy's Luxottica said it was joining
forces with the US chipmaker to develop glasses that combine its
top fashion brands with technology that could allow wearers to
access information about their health or location.
Intel has also teamed up with watch retailer Fossil Group
and fashion brand Opening Ceremony to develop wearable
devices such as fashion bracelets with communications features
and wireless charging.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Andrew Hay)