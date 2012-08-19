India's VVS Laxman walks from the field after being dismissed by Australia's James Pattinson during the second cricket test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A diminishing tribe of batsmanship lost its leading exponent with India's VVS Laxman walking into the sunset after almost 16 years of batting artistry that left fans and foes equally spellbound.

In an era when thwacking the ball out into space seems the only batting philosophy, Laxman stood out as a willow artist, a minimalist who would merely caress the cherry on its way to the boundary.

With his gift of timing and elegance, Laxman always had a few extra seconds to adjust his shot - the hallmark of a top class batsman.

For someone who modelled his batting, apart from his gait, on fellow Hyderabadi Mohammad Azharuddin, Laxman went one step ahead.

The lanky right-hander not only boasts wrists as supple as Azhar's but also had a far superior technique against genuine fast bowling.

Adversity brought out the best in Laxman as is evident from his jaw-dropping success against Australia and numerous second innings heroics, often with the tailenders for company.

Four out of Laxman's five top scores in tests came against Australia. No wonder the same batsman struggled for motivation against lesser opponents and in less challenging conditions.

In a star-studded Indian middle order, Laxman stood out.

Sachin Tendulkar has been the fulcrum of India's batting order, featuring prominently in the rivals' strategy sessions, but he was not all.

The man preceding him in the batting order, Rahul Dravid, provided the steel while Laxman was all silk.

Unlike Tendulkar and Dravid, there was an unmistakable element of vulnerability in Laxman's batting which added to his charm.

Those magical flicks which he pulled off with ridiculous ease, not only made complete mockery of the field setting but also took the fans' breath away.

There was an element of irony as well in the way it all ended.

The failure against the same Australians he had tormented for the major part of his career strengthened the clamour for his retirement.

To his credit, Laxman remained as graceful in his exit as he was in his pomp.

Hurt deep inside by the criticism, he spurned the opportunity to play one last match at his home ground before quitting and went out on his own.

(Sudipto Ganguly is a Reuters journalist. The views expressed here are his own and not of Reuters)