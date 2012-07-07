FRANKFURT, July 7 Volkswagen AG unit
Audi AG aims to become the world's largest maker of
premium cars no later than 2020, Audi Chief Executive Rupert
Stadler was quoted telling Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview
published on Saturday.
Asked when Audi expected to become the number one and
overtake BMW as the world's largest luxury carmaker,
Stadler was quoted saying: "By 2020 at the latest. It is not
about overtaking BMW tomorrow or the day after, but to seize and
secure the top position."
Stadler had previously set a goal of making Audi the world's
top premium car maker by 2015.
He also said the company would present "very good numbers"
for the first half of the year, which the company is scheduled
to release on July 31. "But we, too, feel that the road is
getting bumpier," he cautioned.
Stadler said reduced working hours were not being considered
at the company's plants for the time being.
Earlier this week, Daimler AG said sales of
Mercedes-Benz luxury cars grew in June at the slowest monthly
rate so far this year, as sales in the key market of China
continued to increase at a tepid rate.
