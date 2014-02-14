* Group sales up 6.5 pct in Jan, best in 4 months
* Europe sales up 8.5 pct vs 0.5 drop in FY 2013
* VW says 2014 will remain challenging
BERLIN, Feb 14 Volkswagen group
sales grew at the highest rate in four months in January as
deliveries in core European markets bounced back, offsetting
double-digit declines in the United States and Brazil.
Sales of passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles and vans
increased 6.5 percent to 798,100 autos from 749,500 a year ago,
the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer said on Friday.
In Europe, where VW suffered a minor 0.5 percent drop in
group sales last year, registrations of vehicles including the
Audi luxury brand and Czech division Skoda were up 8.5 percent
last month to 273,700 autos, VW said.
"We are seeing the first increases in Europe, above all in
Western Europe, where the downturn appears to have bottomed
out," VW sales chief Christian Klingler said.
Industry executives and analysts expect a return to low
single-digit sales growth in Europe after six years of decline,
but they also have said that chronic excess capacity, which has
sparked a price war, will continue to dampen car makers'
profitability.
VW said last month that while the situation in Europe
appeared to be stabilising, economic uncertainty would continue
and challenges in the markets would remain virtually unchanged.