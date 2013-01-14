BRIEF-Tangrenshen Group's share trade to halt pending acquisition
* Says share trade to halt from June 5 pending announcement related to asset acquisition
BEIJING Jan 14 Volkswagen AG and its China joint ventures sold 2.81 million vehicles in mainland China and Hong Kong in 2012, up 24.5 percent, the German automaker said on Monday.
The growth accelerated from 2011 when the German automaker's China sales rose 17.7 percent.
Volkswagen makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada and Fayen Wong in SHANGHAI)
ISTANBUL, June 2 Turkish light vehicle sales fell 9 percent year-on-year in May, with passenger car sales down 11 percent and light commercial vehicle sales dipping 2 percent, the Automotive Distributors Association (ODD) said on Friday.