BEIJING Jan 14 Volkswagen AG and its China joint ventures sold 2.81 million vehicles in mainland China and Hong Kong in 2012, up 24.5 percent, the German automaker said on Monday.

The growth accelerated from 2011 when the German automaker's China sales rose 17.7 percent.

Volkswagen makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada and Fayen Wong in SHANGHAI)