BRIEF-Tay Two says business and capital alliance with A-too
* Says it planed a business and capital alliance with A-Too Inc. on April 13
BEIJING, July 12 Volkswagen AG and its China joint ventures sold 1.5 million vehicles in the country in the first six months, up 18.7 percent from a year earlier, the German automaker said on Friday.
Volkswagen makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI)
* Says it planed a business and capital alliance with A-Too Inc. on April 13
SYDNEY, April 14 New Zealand's civil defence authorities lifted severe weather warnings on Friday after tropical Cyclone Cook moved off the country's South Island, but also cautioned that the effects of the storm would still be felt in some areas.