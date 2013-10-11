SHANGHAI Oct 11 Volkswagen AG and
its China joint ventures sold 2.36 million vehicles in mainland
China, Hong Kong and Macau during the first nine months of the
year, up 18 percent from a year earlier, the German automaker
said in a in a statement on Friday.
Volkswagen's growth outpaced China's passenger car market,
which grew 16.4 percent during the period.
Europe's top carmaker makes vehicles in China in partnership
with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp.
Over the past year, German carmakers including Volkswagen
and BMW AG have been expanding their market share in
China at the cost of Japanese rivals suffering from rising
anti-Japan sentiment sparked by fresh territorial disputes
between China and Japan.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI)