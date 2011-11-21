* Confident to sell over 2 mln cars in China this year
* See 8-10 percent annual growth of China car market years
ahead
* Expect to continue outpace China market
* Aims to make VW brand EV in China in 2013-14
(Adds executive's quotes, details, EV plans)
By Fang Yan and Jacqueline Wong
GUANGZHOU, Nov 21 Top European automaker
Volkswagen AG is confident of selling more than 2
million cars in China this year and expects to continue to
outpace the market, banking on the growth potential of smaller
cities, its China chief said on Monday.
Volkswagen, which competes in China with General Motors Co
and Nissan Motor Co Ltd among others, has been
outperforming China's car market this year thanks to hot-selling
Volkswagen and Audi cars.
"We passed 1 million in 2008 and nearly three years later we
are absolutely confident we could pass 2 million this year,"
Karl-Thomas Neumann, president and CEO for Volkswagen's China
operations, told reporters on the sideline of an autoshow in the
southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.
China's once-booming vehicle market has cooled to a 3.2
percent gain in the first nine months, after jumping 32 percent
and 46 percent, respectively, in 2010 and 2009.
The slowdown has been attributed to a raft of factors, from
the end of tax incentives for small cars to local authorities'
initiatives aimed at easing ever-worsening traffic congestion in
major cities, such as Beijing.
Neumann, however, remains optimistic on the outlook of the
Chinese passenger car market due to solid demand in medium-size
and small cities which he believed would be a "major growth
area" for the German automaker in the years ahead.
"Last year this time, more specifically around Christmas,
everyone is saying 'ah, now it's over'. Beijing is introducing
this limitation on vehicles to be registered so the market will
slow down," he said.
"But in total, it is not only Beijing or Shanghai, China has
much more (potential), as you can see here in Guangzhou and as
you can see the growth in tier-two or tier-three cities."
In the first three quarters, Volkswagen, which operates
manufacturing ventures with SAIC Motor Corp and FAW
Group, sold 1.69 million cars in China, up 14.6 percent from the
year-ago level.
GM, which also sells mini vans in the country, reported a
6.6 percent sales gain during the period, while smaller rival
Ford Motor delivered 10 percent more vehicles.
Currently Volkswagen has nearly 19 percent of China's car
market. In south China, a traditional stronghold of Toyota Motor
, Nissan and Honda Motor, Volkswagen's market
share has risen to 15.8 percent now, from 12 percent in 2009.
To continue the momentum, Volkswagen is working to more than
double its annual capacity in China to 3 million units by 2015
and bringing in more new models, including Seat, Neumann added.
EV PUSH
China has declared the electric vehicle industry a top
priority, earmarking $1.5 billion a year for the next 10 years
to transform the country into one of the leading producers of
clean vehicles.
It handpicked 25 cities, including Beijing, Shanghai,
Shenzhen and Hangzhou, to lead the migration to green vehicles.
But demand for EV has been held back by the lack of models
to choose from, skimpy charging facilities, high sticker prices
and safety concerns.
To jumpstart the market, regulators in Beijing, including
the National Development and Reform Commission, issued a joint
statement recently urging the pilot cities to make charging
facilities available both on the street and in the neighborhood.
Residents in Beijing and Shanghai can also skip the
mandatory license plate auctions or lotteries if they buy EV,
the statement said.
The move had pushed up shares of BYD, a Warren
Buffett-backed Chinese car maker, to its biggest daily gain in
three years earlier in the month.
Both Volkswagen's China joint ventures have worked out
prototypes of electric cars, with test fleets expected to be out
early next year, Neumann said.
The company is also "aiming to go to seriously production"
of locally produced electric cars under the Volkswagen brand in
2013-2014, he added.
