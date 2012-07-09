BERLIN, July 9 Volkswagen plans to
build an assembly factory in the central Chinese city of Wuhan
with its local joint venture partner, Automotive News China
reported on Monday, citing local media.
Executives of Europe's biggest car maker and China FAW Group
Corp are in "intensive talks" with Wuhan's city government about
the project, the online publication said, citing Hubei Daily
newspaper.
A spokesman at VW's Wolfsburg-based headquarters couldn't be
reached for comment.
The German manufacturer is increasing its footprint in the
world's biggest auto market and said on April 23 it will spend
170 million euros ($209.09 million) with Shanghai-based SAIC
Motor Corp to build a factory in the western Chinese city of
Urumqi. The plant will be designed to build as many as 50,000
vehicles per year from 2015.
VW, the first overseas car maker to enter China three
decades ago, said last year it planned to spend 14 billion euros
on new plants and products in China through its joint ventures.
VW appointed executive board member Jochem Heizmann in June to
take charge of a special portfolio to oversee future expansion
in China.
Chinese sales of VW group brands including the Audi luxury
division and Czech car maker Skoda rose 17.5 percent in the
first five months to 1.08 million vehicles.
VW extended its 1991 joint venture with FAW by another 25
years in April. The partners operate factories in the eastern
cities of Changchun, Chengdu and Dalian.
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer; editing by M.D. Golan)