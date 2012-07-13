Nordstrom family exploring deal to take retailer private
June 8 Department store operator Nordstrom Inc said on Thursday that some members of the controlling Nordstrom family have formed a group to consider taking the company private.
BEIJING, July 13 Volkswagen AG said on Friday it had sold 1.3 million cars in mainland China and Hong Kong in the first half of the year, up 17.5 percent from a year earlier.
Sales of Volkswagen brands rose 15.2 percent to 982,600 cars, the company said in a statement.
Volkswagen makes cars in China in partnership with SAIC Motor Corp and FAW Group. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)
BERLIN, June 8 Olympic Games rights holder Discovery Communications, a U.S. firm, threw its weight behind Paris' bid for the 2024 summer Games on Thursday, picking the French capital over Los Angeles.