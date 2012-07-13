BEIJING, July 13 Volkswagen AG said on Friday it had sold 1.3 million cars in mainland China and Hong Kong in the first half of the year, up 17.5 percent from a year earlier.

Sales of Volkswagen brands rose 15.2 percent to 982,600 cars, the company said in a statement.

Volkswagen makes cars in China in partnership with SAIC Motor Corp and FAW Group. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)