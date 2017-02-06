LUXEMBOURG Feb 6 Luxembourg launched criminal
proceedings over the Volkswagen emissions scandal on Monday,
saying its type approval authority was cheated by car
manufacturers.
Following an investigation into the scandal, the country's
infrastructure minister said it was lodging a complaint with
prosecutors against unknown culprits.
"We have decided to launch penal lawsuit against unknown,"
Minister François Bausch told journalists on Monday.
In documents distributed to reporters, Luxembourg's
infrastructure ministry described itself as "a victim of
criminal action that led it to certify cars, which it would not
have done had the tests not been cheated."
Luxembourg is among seven nations under scrutiny by Brussels
regulators for failing to impose the kind of penalties
Volkswagen has faced in the United States over its use of
illegal "defeat device" software to mask toxic diesel emissions.
(Reporting by Michèle Sinner; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel,
editing by Julia Fioretti)