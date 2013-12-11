HANOVER, Germany Dec 11 Volkswagen's
financial services division aims to at least match
this year's operating profit in 2014 as auto demand in core
European markets looks set to improve.
"The goal must be not to drop behind the previous year's
level," the unit's chief executive, Frank Witter, told reporters
in Hanover late on Tuesday.
The division, which makes new car loans and funds leasing
deals for Europe's largest carmaker, also said that operating
profit in 2013 would at least match last year's 1.4 billion
euros.
New car sales in western Europe, destination of about a
third of VW group deliveries, is expected to increase 2 percent
in 2014 to 11.6 million autos after a 3 percent drop this year,
Germany's VDA industry association said last week.
