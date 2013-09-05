* Auto Bild says wrongly installed drainage tubes cause
problem
* Magazine says 300,000 VW group cars could be affected
* VW cites only 46 cars in need of repair
BERLIN, Sept 5 German carmaker Volkswagen
is looking into the causes of water leakage into its
flagship Golf model and played down a magazine report that
described the problem as large-scale.
Germany's weekly Auto Bild reported on Thursday that the
best-selling model of Europe's largest automaker is prone to
leakage of water into the co-driver's footwell because of
wrongly installed drainage tubes linked to air conditioning
technology.
"We have come to know this issue through individual cases,"
a spokesman at Volkswagen's Wolfsburg-based headquarters told
Reuters, saying the company was seeking to determine the cause.
The magazine report had said about 300,000 VW group cars
could be affected, including its luxury division's Audi A3
compact and Seat's Leon model.
The spokesman declined to comment on the 300,000 figure in
the report. However he said no more than 46 Golfs had needed
repair for the water leakage problem and had since been
functioning properly.
He said the company had no knowledge that Audi and Seat
models were affected.
Volkswagen increasingly relies on modular platforms to lower
production outlays, shorten assembly times and create more
vehicles that are more tailored for specific markets at lower
costs.
But the high levels of commonality - the proportion of parts
that can be shared among its different brands and models - could
expose the group to potential large-scale recalls such as those
experienced in recent years by Japanese rival Toyota.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Pravin Char)