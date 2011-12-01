Dec 1 Volkswagen AG's new assembly
plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the first auto plant to
receive the top environmental award from the U.S. Green
Building Council, the company said on Thursday.
Frank Fischer, chief executive and chairman of Volkswagen
Chattanooga, said that being green saves VW money on energy and
water costs.
The plant's paint shop alone will save 50 million gallons
of water over 10 years, VW said.
The plant makes the Passat sedan. VW reported November U.S.
sales of about 6,000 of the cars, up from only about 300 a year
earlier. The new Passat took the place of a sedan imported from
Germany.
Volkswagen's November U.S. sales rose 41 percent to about
28,400 vehicles. VW was ninth among automakers
in U.S. sales through October, up from 10th in 2010.
The Chattanooga plant uses power from a local hydroelectric
dam, and insulation of its walls will save 720,000 kilowatts
per year on power, VW said.
The U.S. Green Building Council awarded the plant its
highest rating, a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental
Design) green building certification.
The German automaker's only U.S. auto plant opened a half
year ago on reclaimed land that was once a U.S. Army munitions
depot and factory. Much of the land on which the plant is
located was maintained in its natural state, including creeks
that run through it.