LONDON, Aug 29 (IFR) - Volkswagen is preparing to print a
dual-tranche euro hybrid bond consisting of non-call five-year
and a non-call ten-year securities, a banker on the deal said on
Thursday.
The German car maker, rated A3/A- on a senior level, is
expected to receive 50% equity credit from both Moody's and
Standard & Poor's for the bonds, which will be perpetual and
subject to coupon step-ups every five and ten years
respectively. They are expected to be rated Baa2/BBB.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Commerzbank and
Goldman Sachs have been mandated to run the deal, which could
price as early as Thursday, one banker on the deal said.
(Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Sudip Roy)