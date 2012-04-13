* VW group sales up 9.6 pct in first quarter to 2.16 mln
BERLIN, April 13 German car maker Volkswagen
said group deliveries posted record gains in the
first quarter with demand from North America, China and Russia
offsetting declining sales in western Europe.
Sales of brands including luxury division Audi and
Czech mass market manufacturer Skoda increased 9.6 percent in
the first three months of 2012 to 2.16 million units. Deliveries
in March alone rose 12.5 percent to a record 862,700.
Europe's biggest auto manufacturer said deliveries of
passenger cars and sport-utility vehicles gained 24.5 percent in
North America with deliveries in the United States alone surging
34 percent.
China, VW's biggest single market, posted a 15.6 percent
gain to 633,900 units while sales in western Europe excluding
Germany dropped 4.7 percent to 507,100 autos.
"Uncertainty continues particularly on the markets in
western Europe," VW sales chief Christian Klingler said in a
statement published on Friday.
