* Q1 opg profit 3.2 bln eur vs Rtrs poll avg 2.7 bln
* Q1 revenue up 26 pct to 47.3 bln eur, reflecting MAN
* Confirms outlook for 2012 to match 2011 opg profit
* Says expects to increase deliveries and revenue
* Shares up 6 pct, top Dax gainer
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, April 26 Germany's Volkswagen
posted an unexpected gain in first-quarter profit,
surprising analysts and bucking a trend of poor performance by
European carmakers because of its strong sales outside Western
Europe.
Demand in countries like the United States and Russia for
models such as the Audi A6 luxury sedan and the VW Tiguan
compact SUV offset weaker European sales and made up for the
upfront costs of an investment programme to increase production.
Operating profit at Europe's biggest car manufacturer
increased 10 percent to 3.2 billion euros ($4.2 billion), VW
said on Thursday, beating analysts' expectations for a drop of
almost 9 percent to 2.7 billion.
Revenue surged by more than a quarter to 47.3 billion euros,
reflecting the inclusion of truck maker MAN SE. VW
raised its majority stake in MAN to almost 74 percent this month
after taking control of the company last November to help
combine group truck operations.
Carmakers that rely heavily on European sales are
struggling, as cut-throat price competition hurts margins in a
market that is dwindling because of austerity measures and muted
wage growth that keeps drivers away from showrooms.
PSA Peugeot Citroen, Europe's No. 2 car maker, and
Renault posted drops in quarterly sales by 7 percent
and 8.6 percent respectively, reflecting the French companies'
dependence on plunging southern European markets.
VW, in contrast, is benefiting from its diversity. Relying
on continued expansion of car markets in Asia, the United
States, Latin America and Russia, it aims to boost deliveries
beyond the record 8.3 million vehicles sold last year.
"The results are outstanding," said Frank Schwope, analyst
with NordLB in Hanover, Germany. "VW is a bastion of calm. It's
time for them to improve their long term outlook."
Wolfsburg-based VW reaffirmed its 2012 goals to match last
year's operating profit of 11.3 billion euros and increase
revenue from the 159.3 billion euros achieved in 2011.
First-quarter sales of vehicles by group brands including
luxury division Audi and Czech unit Skoda increased 9.6 percent
to a record 2.16 million units, offsetting declines in western
Europe.
VW is striving to become the biggest and most profitable car
maker by 2018, seeking to boost deliveries to 10 million that
year - a goal that Schwope said could be reached by 2016.
VW's preferred shares traded almost 6 percent higher at
133.55 euros, topping the list of gainers in Germany's benchmark
DAX index.
"I'm still convinced that the VW group can approach the
coming months with confidence," Chief Executive Officer Martin
Winterkorn said in the statement, pointing to plans to roll out
more than 40 new models or updated vehicles in 2012.
Higher profit at VW was achieved even as VW shoulders
upfront investments on production technology.
A new architecture to build as many as 3.5 million small and
mid-sized cars such as the Golf, VW's best-selling model, and
Audi's A3 compact, may absorb about 15 billion euros of costs
through 2016 to retrofit factories, Chief Financial Officer Hans
Dieter Poetsch said on March 12.