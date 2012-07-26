(Recasts with call to step down from industry group)
BERLIN, July 26 German automaker Volkswagen
rebuffed accusations about waging an unfair price
war in Europe by demanding that Fiat Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne step down as chairman of European auto trade
group ACEA.
Marchionne, who is also head of U.S. automaker Chrysler, had
said Volkswagen was being too aggressive in its pricing strategy
when conditions are already tough in the European auto industry.
"Marchionne is unbearable as president of ACEA," Volkswagen
communications chief Stephan Gruehsem said on Thursday. "In our
view, his comments are unqualified yet again. We're therefore
calling on him to step down."
The International Herald Tribune on Thursday quoted
Marchionne as saying, "It's a bloodbath of pricing and it's a
bloodbath on margins."
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Leslie Adler)