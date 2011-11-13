FRANKFURT Nov 13 Europe's largest
carmaker Volkswagen is looking to increase its
global staff by more than 10 percent next year, a German paper
cited the group's Chief Executive as saying.
VW CEO Winterkorn told Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag that it
was possible for the group to have 500,000 employees by the end
of 2012, up from 449,000 currently.
The head of Porsche AG, the sportcar maker jointly
controlled by Porsche SE and VW, told the paper that
the company was also eyeing a 10 percent increase in jobs.
German premium-car makers BMW and Daimler
, for their part, struck a more cautious note, saying
their headcount next year would depend on the business
development, the paper said, citing BMW CEO Norbert Reithofer
and his Daimler counterpart Dieter Zetsche.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)