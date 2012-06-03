(Corrects to remove superfluous apostrophe in second paragraph;
also repeats to additional Reuters clients)
* Group management reshuffled to help VW hit 2018 target
* China chief and purported CEO candidate reassigned
* Scania execs take lead vs MAN SE in trucks alliance
By Irene Preisinger and Christiaan Hetzner
STUTTGART/BERLIN, June 2 Volkswagen
elevated China's status within its sprawling empire and
reasserted control over its wayward trucks brands with an
extensive overhaul of senior management on Saturday, as it bids
for global market dominance.
The company created a management board position dedicated
solely to China - its single largest market - which will be
filled by Jochem Heizmann, who has been heading up the group's
commercial vehicles businesses.
Volkswagen was the first overseas carmaker to enter China
three decades ago, and with its two local partners is investing
14 billion euros ($17.3 billion) up to 2016 to build factories
around the country.
It has been scooping up brands like Scania, MAN
, Porsche and Ducati in recent years as
part of an effort to overtake General Motors and Toyota
at the top of the industry by 2018.
"Our company has grown strongly and become more
international in recent years. This fundamental reorganisation
is the right response to the increasing challenges," Volkswagen
Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn told reporters at a news
conference in Stuttgart.
Officials say the restructuring is necessary to better
control the company's remarkable growth. Since grabbing the
reins in January 2007, Winterkorn has transformed Volkswagen
from a company selling 5.7 million vehicles a year to nearly 8.4
million.
"They're admitting that China is so unique a market that
they can't manage it together with the other businesses - it's
not a different country, it's a different planet. You need to
treat China independently from the rest and not tether it to the
mothership," said industry analyst Christoph Stuermer from IHS
Automotive.
Heizmann, a manufacturing expert, will have the job of
expanding Volkswagen's business in China, where the group sold
2.3 million vehicles last year.
Volkswagen's two local joint ventures contributed earnings
of more than 2.6 billion euros in 2011, more than the combined
worldwide operating profit of French carmakers Renault
and Peugeot Citroen.
"We need someone who can serve as a representative to the
Chinese government and take some of the burden off of
Winterkorn," a company source told Reuters on Friday.
Karl-Thomas Neumann, the former head of auto parts supplier
Continental, has so far been heading up Volkswagen's
operations in China, but not as a member of the management
board.
"We will look for new tasks within the company for Neumann,"
said Winterkorn at the press conference.
It's unclear whether Neumann will stay with the company.
Analysts have named him as a possible candidate to replace
Winterkorn when the CEO's contract expires at the end of 2016.
TRUCK ALLIANCE
Heizmann's previous responsibilities on the board will be
taken over by Leif Ostling, the Chief Executive of Swedish
truckmaker Scania, bought by Volkswagen in 2008.
Ostling will be in charge of more closely integrating Scania
with German truckmaker MAN SE, which Volkswagen took a
controlling stake of last year.
"It will be my task to take part in this development, to
coach and make sure we reach results in this," he told Reuters
on Saturday.
Incoming Scania CEO Martin Lundstedt said that working with
MAN would help the Swedish truckmaker reduce its investment
spending even as the company sticks to its current strategy
focused on the high-margin premium end of the truck market.
"There are a number of projects within purchasing and
technology where we see opportunities to cooperate to strengthen
positions," he said in an interview with Reuters on Saturday.
"The products are complex and lead times are fairly long, so
we're looking at when is the right time to introduce new
(innovations) for example," Lundstedt added.
As part of the reshuffle MAN CEO Georg Pachta-Reyhofen was
effectively sidelined, losing day-to-day responsibility for the
key European trucks business to Scania manager Anders Nielsen.
By better linking operations at the two former rivals, the
company expects to fetch about 200 million euros annually in
extra revenue and profit, Winterkorn said.
Volkswagen patriarch Ferdinand Piech once told MAN
shareholders an alliance between the two could help generate
synergies of as much as 1 billion euros, so the latest figure
illustrates how slow progress has been.
Shares in MAN were the only gainers among German blue chip
companies on Friday, as investors speculated Volkswagen would
extend its control over MAN by buying more shares and
potentially launching a domination and profit transfer
agreement.
($1=0.8089 euros)
(Additional reporting by Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm and Harro
ten Wolde in Frankfurt; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Pravin Char)