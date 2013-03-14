BRIEF-BMW of North America says sales in May fell 11 pct
* Sales of BMW brand vehicles decreased 11.0 percent in May for a total of 25,818 compared to 29,017 vehicles sold in May 2016 Source text (http://bit.ly/2rghywJ) Further company coverage:
WOLFSBURG, Germany, March 14 Volkswagen remains "open" to making further acquisitions, though the German group has its work cut out integrating its twelve brands, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said.
"We are currently well positioned with twelve brands, but there are always opportunities that one cannot pass up," the CEO told Reuters Television in an interview on Thursday at the car maker's base in Wolfsburg.
"We have no further projects in the drawer, but we're always wide awake to what's happening in the world," Winterkorn said.
Europe's largest car maker last year expanded its stable of brands to a dozen, acquiring Italian motorcycle maker Ducati through its Audi luxury-car division and completing a long-awaited purchase of sports-car manufacturer Porsche.
VW Chairman Ferdinand Piech has repeatedly expressed interest in Fiat's Alfa Romeo unit despite comments by Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne that the Italian brand is not for sale. Asked whether VW was still interested in Alfa Romeo, Winterkorn replied: "Alfa Romeo is a great brand."
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz.)
* Sales of BMW brand vehicles decreased 11.0 percent in May for a total of 25,818 compared to 29,017 vehicles sold in May 2016 Source text (http://bit.ly/2rghywJ) Further company coverage:
MANILA, June 2 Gun shots and explosions rang out from an entertainment resort in the Philippine capital Manila early on Friday and local media reported armed men were inside the complex.