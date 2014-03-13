BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Eid Food Company shareholders approve no dividend for 2016
* Shareholders approve not to distribute dividend for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
BERLIN, March 13 German carmaker Volkswagen has no plans at present to expand the multi-brand group through further acquisitions, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said.
Wolfsburg-based VW is focussing efforts on integrating its 12-brand network, the CEO said on Thursday at the carmaker's presentation of annual results in Berlin. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Nine-month net profit EGP 83.7 million versus EGP 46.6 million year ago