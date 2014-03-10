By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, March 10 Volkswagen AG said
on Monday it was still seeking the cause of a weekend power
outage at its biggest factory and said production had been cut
by several hundred vehicles, more than it initially estimated.
The outage affecting generators at VW's Wolfsburg-based
plant, which occurred early on Saturday and lasted for several
hours, also affected adjacent parts of the northern German city,
where Europe's largest automotive group is headquartered.
VW initially pegged the loss of production at Wolfsburg at
about 100 cars. The biggest plant in VW's global network of over
100 factories employs more than 50,000 workers and assembles up
to 3,800 cars per day.
"We're a bit more clear now on the impact of what happened,"
a spokesman said on Monday. "Final effects of the power failure
will be fixed over the next few days," he said, noting delivery
dates were not at risk. "The search for the cause of the
incident is continuing."
VW is running extra shifts in Wolfsburg during the first
quarter to cope with demand for the revamped Golf hatchback, its
top-selling model, and the Tiguan compact sport-utility vehicle.
The carmaker has a 2014 goal to "moderately" increase deliveries
from last year's record 9.7 million autos.
