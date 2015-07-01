BERLIN, July 1 Porsche's labour boss, who once fought a merger with Volkswagen, is joining the parent company's supervisory board as a reshuffle of positions at Europe's largest automaker continues.

Uwe Hueck, deputy chairman of the sports-car maker, will take up a seat on VW's 20-member panel to replace Juergen Dorn, the former top labour representative at truckmaker MAN SE who last month quit his post to switch to a role in management at VW.

"This step will further the integration (with Porsche) within the VW group," VW works council chief Bernd Osterloh said on Wednesday. "Uwe Hueck has become a strong and reliable partner for us."

The two labour leaders were diametrically opposed six years ago during the heyday of Porsche's botched attempt to take over VW.

Hueck then backed Porsche's swoop for the Wolfsburg-based group and opposed a merger of equals even as Porsche's financing unravelled and opened the door for VW instead to acquire the debt-strapped company.

The 53-year-old, who joined Porsche in 1985, is the third appointment to VW's supervisory board since former patriarch Ferdinand Piech and his wife quit in April after a public showdown with Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)