* Daimler co-operation agreement ends in 2016
* Poland favourite for new plant, but no decision yet
-source
* Polish production would bring significant savings
BERLIN, Dec 11 Volkswagen is
considering building a new factory in Poland to assemble the
Crafter large delivery van, two people familiar with the matter
said.
Assembling the vehicle in Poland would allow the German
group, which already makes the Caddy and T5 commercial vehicles
near Poznan, to reduce production costs significantly.
Labour costs in Poland's manufacturing industry amounted to
an hourly 6.65 euros ($9.16) per worker last year, about a sixth
of the 36.98 euros in Germany, according to the Cologne-based IW
economic institute.
A decision to build a new Polish vehicle plant hasn't been
taken yet, though all signs are pointing in this direction, said
one of the sources, who declined to be named because the matter
is confidential.
VW said it has been examining possible production sites for
the Crafter in a number of countries as it nears the end of its
co-operation agreement with rival Daimler, which has
built the Crafter in Germany since 2005.
The Crafter and Daimler's Mercedes-Benz Sprinter share the
same production platform, but Daimler said in September that it
will stop building the VW model at the end of 2016 to
concentrate on the next generation of the Sprinter.
The outsourcing of Crafter production to Poland would
require approval from VW's supervisory board, which is evenly
split between labour and management.
Labour is unlikely to stir up tensions, however, after the
board's approval last month of almost 40 billion euros of
spending on VW's German factories as it steps up its efforts to
surpass Toyota and General Motors as the world's
biggest auto manufacturer by 2018.
Polish newspaper Puls Biznesu reported on the possible new
VW plant on Wednesday, saying the project would entail 1 billion
euros of investment and create 3,000 jobs.
Deputy Polish Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski said last
week that a major global carmaker may unveil production plans in
the country this month, without offering more detail.
($1 = 0.7261 euros)
