BERLIN, April 3 Volkswagen is in a legal dispute with former Qatari distributor Saad Buzwair Automotive (SBA) over the cancellation of import licences, the German carmaker said on Wednesday.

SBA is demanding about 150 million euros ($193 million) in damages for lost sales after VW awarded import licences for VW brand and Audi vehicles to a different company, German newspaper Die Welt reported earlier on Wednesday.

The Audi sales contract with SBA was terminated in 2011.

Volkswagen terminated a 2007 agreement with SBA for the distribution of its Audi luxury cars in the small, energy-rich Gulf state after a contract for sales of its VW brand models expired, the German company said in an emailed statement.

VW spokesman Enrico Beltz, contacted by telephone, declined to comment on details of the arbitration case, which is pending at a Paris-based court, citing confidentiality.

A spokesman for Doha-based SBA didn't immediately return calls seeking comment.

Qatar's government owns shares in VW and Porsche SE , the largest stakeholder in Europe's biggest auto manufacturer. ($1 = 0.7789 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)