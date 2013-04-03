BERLIN, April 3 Volkswagen is in a
legal dispute with former Qatari distributor Saad Buzwair
Automotive (SBA) over the cancellation of import licences, the
German carmaker said on Wednesday.
SBA is demanding about 150 million euros ($193 million) in
damages for lost sales after VW awarded import licences for VW
brand and Audi vehicles to a different company, German newspaper
Die Welt reported earlier on Wednesday.
The Audi sales contract with SBA was terminated in 2011.
Volkswagen terminated a 2007 agreement with SBA for the
distribution of its Audi luxury cars in the small, energy-rich
Gulf state after a contract for sales of its VW brand models
expired, the German company said in an emailed statement.
VW spokesman Enrico Beltz, contacted by telephone, declined
to comment on details of the arbitration case, which is pending
at a Paris-based court, citing confidentiality.
A spokesman for Doha-based SBA didn't immediately return
calls seeking comment.
Qatar's government owns shares in VW and Porsche SE
, the largest stakeholder in Europe's biggest auto
manufacturer.
($1 = 0.7789 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)